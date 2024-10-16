The sixth annual Women in Film Festival

1 of 6

In its sixth year, the Women in Film Festival (WIFF), which will run from Oct. 18 to 20 at the M.V. Film Center, will illuminate the work of female creators both behind and in front of the cameras.

Although women make up more than half the country’s population, the statistics in the film industry are sobering. Michal Sinnott, co-director of the film “Unpacking,” and part of WIFF at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, tells me, “Depending on where you get your stats, women account for something like 15 percent of directors, 25 percent of all writers, and 32 percent of all lead actors in America. Those are upsetting numbers.”

She continues, “Why is there still not equal representation in 2024, when we make up 50 percent of the audience? When I think on those numbers, my desire to make movies only increases, because representation does matter.”

The festival opens with “Periodical” on Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 pm. This new feature documentary tells the unexpected story of the human body by exploring the marvel and mystery of the menstrual cycle, from a woman’s first period to her last. But this is not your middle school health class. The film uncovers shocking truths, challenges taboos, and celebrates the untapped potential of this special, nutrient-dense blood.

At 7:30 that evening is “On the Run,” followed by an in-person Q and A with stars Sofia Masson and Taylor Geare. The film centers on two teen sisters who learn about their family’s involvement with a secret program, and go on the run to escape the deadly criminals targeting their family.

In an email, Masson shared, “It’s an incredibly empowering moment for women in film. This year especially has been really exciting. I had the privilege of working with female directors on two films, both of which were also written and produced by women. Having more women on set allowed me to take bigger risks as an actor because I felt safe to do so.”

Masson adds, “Being around strong female voices gives me the hope that we are indeed breaking the glass ceiling and finding our voices in what has been a predominantly male industry.”

In “Unpacking,” on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 pm, influencer and wellness guru Keri Hart selects six women in their 30s to head to Bali for her signature “soul reset” retreat. Claiming “isolation is the heart of our unhappiness,” Keri and her assistant Ni Ketut lead the women through unconventional and sometimes appropriative workshops designed to unpack personal issues surrounding love, boundaries, and purpose. Secrets surface and accusations fly as the women struggle and learn to embrace the ride.

Sinnott says of the industry: “There are a lot more stories about women onscreen than there were when I started. The numbers on writers and directors haven’t increased much, sadly. But they do grow. I think what’s changed for me is my sense of confidence that what I have to say matters — that it’s important that I do this. Because the numbers are so small, I can help shift representation for the better simply by continuing to do what I love.”

“Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island” screens on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 pm, followed by an in-person Q and A with director, writer, and producer Dr. Heidi Hutner. The awardwinning film is about the 1979 Three Mile Island meltdown — the worst commercial nuclear accident in U.S. history — and its aftermath. It uncovers the never-before-told stories of four intrepid homemakers who take their local community’s case against the plant operator all the way to the Supreme Court — and a young female journalist who’s caught in the radioactive crossfire.

Hutner faced significant discrimination when making “Radioactive”: “I experienced sexist gaslighting early on in the filmmaking process. It almost killed the film. At first, I attributed it to my being new in the film world, but I began to see that it had nothing to do with it. It was about control and domination. A woman on the team pulled me aside — she was furious about how I was being treated. Her insight and support gave me the confidence to fire those negatively impacting my work. This turned out to be the best thing for the film.”

“Lilly,” starring Patricia Clarkson, plays on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4 pm, followed by a Q and A with associate producer Kate Kelley. This dramatic feature film is based on the remarkable life of fair pay icon Lilly Ledbetter, the Alabama tire factory supervisor who took her case against the Goodyear Tire Co. all the way to the Supreme Court, and for whom President Obama named his first piece of legislation, The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act. Many know of Ledbetter’s political achievements, but few know her personal journey.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 pm is “Happy Campers,” followed by a Zoom Q and A with director Amy Nicholson. Every summer, working-class families enjoy waterfront living in a scrappy trailer park off the coast of Virginia. When the relentless march of capitalism threatens their shabby Shangri-la, the denizens of Inlet View face the inevitable, and reveal the secrets to a rich life.

Reflecting on what it’s been like as a woman in the industry, Nicholson says, “While there is a lot more support for female filmmakers, I think all women — including me — struggle to keep going. New York Women in Film and Television and Film Fatales have helped me so much to get ‘Happy Campers’ out into the world. I am so grateful to them and to festivals like this that specifically promote our work.”

Martha’s Vineyard Film Society Women in Film Festival runs from Oct. 18 to 20 at the M.V. Film Center. For tickets and information, visit mvfilmsociety.com/women-in-film-festival.