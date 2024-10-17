COVID, flu vaccine clinic announced

1 of 2

The Vineyard boards of health are teaming up to bring vaccines back to the community at the end of the month.

It’s not the vaccine bus of years past, but the health departments will be offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as well as flu shots at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School cafeteria on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Anyone aged 6 months and older is eligible. Residents are asked to bring insurance information, though anyone without insurance will be provided a vaccine. Portuguese translation services will be on hand as well. Appointments can be made online and walk-ins are welcome.

“The MV boards of health encourage all adults and children to vaccinate against COVID-19 and the flu,” said Sarah Toste, assistant health agent in West Tisbury.

Register here: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cdrmaguire?site=marthas-vineyard-regional-high-school-cdr