Early voting begins Saturday 

The highly anticipated presidential race will finally be settled next month, with a showdown between the Hariss-Walz ticket and Trump-Vance. And it begins with two weeks of early voting, starting Saturday on the Island.

It isn’t just former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on the ballot. Likely drawing the most interest locally, there’s a contested race for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Also, Cape and Islands state Senator Julian Cyr is facing two challengers — a Republican and an unenrolled contestant. And there are a number of congressional races and ballot questions to consider.

Commission race

There are ten candidates running for nine seats on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. But there’s a catch. No candidate is running to represent Aquinnah, at least on the ballot, and because of commission guidelines, there will be a vacant seat if there isn’t a write-in candidate. So that leaves eight seats from a pool of 10 running.

The commission also allows only up to two commissioners from one town, and both West Tisbury and Tisbuy have more than two candidates running. Further complicating the picture, Trip Barnes is running a write-in campaign having missed the deadline to be on the ballot. He is the fourth candidate from Tisbury.

Here are the candidates vying for a seat: Jeffrey Agnoli from Edgartown, Jay M. Grossman from Chilmark, Benjamin F. Robinson from Tisbury, Erest Douglas Sederholm from West Tisbury, Linda Bauer Sibley from West Tisbury, Brian Conway Smith from Oak Bluffs, Michael Carson MacKenty from Edgartown, William Henry O’Brien from Tisbury, Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie from Tisbury, and Amy M. Upton from West Tisbury.

MacKenty, O’Brien, Budinger-Cormie, and Upton are newcomers running for the commission.

Where to vote:

Aquinnah

Early voting will take place at the Aquinnah Town Offices on 955 State Road

Early voting:

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Election day voting will be held at Aquinnah Town Hall, also on 955 State Road.

Chilmark

Early voting will take place at Chilmark Town Hall on 401 Middle Road

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Election day voting will be held at Chilmark Community Center on 520 South Road on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 am to 8 pm.

Edgartown

All in-person voting at the polls will take place at Edgartown Town Hall on 70 Main Street

Early voting:

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Oak Bluffs

Early voting will take place at Oak Bluffs Town Hall on 56 School Street

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Super Tuesday will be held at the Oak Bluffs Public Library meeting room on 56R School Street.

Tisbury

All in-person voting at the polls will take place at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility on 215 Spring Street.

Early voting:

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 12 pm to 4 pm

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25, from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1, from 12 pm to 4 pm.

West Tisbury

All in-person voting at the polls will take place at the West Tisbury Public Safety Building on 454 State Road

Early voting:

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25, from 8 am to 11 am.

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 am to 11 am.

Who else is on the ballot?

In the House of Representatives, Democratic incumbent Bill Keating will be defending his office against Republican Dan Sullivan.

In the Senate, Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren will be facing Republican John Deaton.

In the state Senate, incumbent Democrat Julian Cyr is facing Republican challenger Christopher Lauzon and unenrolled candidate Joe Van Nes.

Thomas Moakley, a Democrat, is the sole candidate for state Representative. Other uncontested races include incumbents T. George Davis and Paulo C. DeOliveira, running for clerk of courts and register of deeds respectively.

There are also numerous candidates running to be a Dukes County Commissioner. Tristan R. Israel from Tisbury, Donald R. Leopold from Chilmark, Douglas Ruskin from West Tisbury, Christine Catherine Todd from Oak Bluffs, Richard G. Wharton from Oak Bluffs, and Randal Scott Milch from Chilmark are running to be county commissioners. Milch is the only candidate who is not an incumbent.

Here is a sample ballot.

Ballot questions

There are several ballot questions for voters to consider on whether they want changes to state laws.

Question 1 asks whether the state auditor should have the power to audit the state legislature.

Question 2 asks whether the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) should be eliminated as a requirement to graduate high school in the state.

Question 3 asks whether transportation network drivers, like those contracted by Uber and Lyft, should have the option to form unions to negotiate wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Question 4 asks whether individuals 21 and older should be allowed to use a limited amount of certain “natural psychedelic substances,” like psilocybin found in mushrooms, under licensed supervision. Voting in favor of the measure would also allow individuals to grow and possess a small amount of these substances and form a “Natural Psychedelic Substances Commission” to regulate the new market.

Question 5 asks whether the minimum wage for tipped workers, like waiters, should be raised to the full Massachusetts minimum of $15 an hour. The increase would be implemented between 2025 and 2029. Employers would be allowed to administer a “tip pool” combining all tips paid by customers and distributed to all employees, including “non-tipped employees.”