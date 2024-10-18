It took a community to save boat in Menemsha 

To the Editor:

I would like to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to the incredible community that rallied around me when my boat, Wyknott, sank at the dock in Menemsha.

It all started early Thursday, Oct. 17 morning when Christopher Mayhew called me at 6:30 am to inform me that Wyknott was on her side. When I arrived, I was met by Christopher and his father, Jonathan, and Chris Stein, who were already there, working tirelessly to stabilize the boat and prevent it from rolling completely over. Christopher donned a wet suit and put a line on her. Their quick action set the tone for the day.

Harbor Master Ryan Rossi and his assistant Annabelle arrived soon after, offering invaluable guidance and support. As the morning unfolded, more community members joined in. My Dad, Pat Jenkinson, a 40-plus year lobsterman, brought his wealth of knowledge and experience to the situation (and a couple of come-alongs). Wayne and Vinny Locona showed up ready to lend a hand, and Steve Larsen immediately asked, “Patrick, what can I do to help?” It was truly humbling to see so many people drop everything to assist.

With the expertise of Mark and David from TowBoat US, we were able to right Wyknott and pump her out. David Tilton brought over a shovel and offered his help, while Jeremy Scheffer also stepped in to assist.

Thanks to everyone’s combined efforts, Wyknott is now safe and sound in my yard. This experience has reaffirmed my belief in the power of community and the strength of helping hands. I am deeply grateful to all who helped, and I will always remember the kindness shown to me during such a challenging time.

Thank you, Menemsha, for reminding me what community truly means.

Sincerely,

Patrick Jenkinson

West Tisbury