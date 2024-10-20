A Derby celebration

1 of 3

The 79th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby came to a thrilling close on Sunday with an awards ceremony on Sunday at the Farm Neck Golf Club.

The award ceremony concluded with the announcement of the grand prize winner, who received a boat crafted by Eastern Boat Works. Among the six individuals brought up on stage to test if their key would unlock the grand prize, Carmelo Torres — who was participating in his first derby — was the last to turn his key, making the awaited clicking sound with those in attendance erupting in cheer.

Aside from the grand winner, in the flyrod division, Kevin A. Ludwig won for bonito from a boat with a 4.80-pound catch, while David Nash took first for bonito from shore with a 5.46-pound fish. Robert D. Morrison won the boat bluefish category with a 13.54-pound catch, and Cooper Feeder claimed first place for bluefish from shore with a 4.44-pound fish. Andrew G. Moore secured top honors for false albacore from a boat with a 14.79-pound catch, and Steph Pond won for false albacore from shore with a 12.19-pound fish.

In the All-Tackle division, Curtis J. Fournier took first place for bonito from a boat with an 11.22-pound catch, while Carmelo Torres won for bonito from shore with an 8.13-pound fish. Nick Smith secured first place for bluefish from a boat with an 18.37-pound fish, while Brad Holley won for bluefish from shore with a 15.85-pound catch. Paige Smith was number one for false albacore from a boat with a 17.12-pound fish, and Jacob A. Cardoza claimed first place for False albacore from shore with a 14.84-pound catch.

“I hope they feel like they participated in something that is meaningful to them personally or to their family,” said derby President John Custer. “It’s not always about catching fish. Fishing even if you don’t catch fish is something we shouldn’t take for granted, so I hope people appreciate that – the opportunity.” .

In the Mini Junior division – ages four to eight – Brooke Stedman won first place with an 8.01-pound bonito from a boat, while Owen A. Emin won for bonito from shore with a 3.74-pound fish. Tucker Schaefer took the top spot for bluefish from a boat with a 17.60-pound catch and also won first place for false albacore from a boat with a 13.82-pound fish. Liam C. Abbott won for bluefish from shore with a 3.91-pound catch.

For the Juniors who are aged nine to fourteen, Hudson Smith claimed first place for bonito from a boat with an 8.40-pound catch, and Tegan R. Pepper won for bonito from shore with a 5.98-pound fish. Jocie Smith secured first place for bluefish from a boat with a 19.60-pound fish, while Shane M. Harding won for bluefish from shore with a 6.63-pound catch. Luke Burr took first place for false albacore from a boat with a 15.86-pounder, and Cameron A. LaVigne won for false albacore from shore with an 8.57-pound catch.