To the Editor:

It’s been a year.

At the time of writing, it has been 365 days since Hamas terrorists murdered well over 1,200 Israelis. It’s been 365 days for 101 hostages suffering in Hamas terror dungeons. It’s been 365 days for more than 80,000 Israelis who are internally displaced. It’s been 365 days of grief. In Israel, and for Jewish communities across the world, today is a day of mourning for the victims of Hamas’ savage brutality. To borrow a phrase, Oct. 7, 2023, is a day that will live in infamy. Today, many of us think of friends and family we lost. We think of the hostages still underneath Gaza. And we think of brave men and women who died or were injured fighting in Gaza and Lebanon.

I want to share two stories — of Joseph Gitards and Idan Shtivi. Both were classmates of mine. They should be enjoying summer break with their families. They are not. Idan, who was studying in the sister degree to my own, died on Oct. 7 last year at the Nova Festival — his death was only confirmed today. Joe died in Gaza, fighting to bring back hostages, in December 2023. They were my classmates, and Joe was a friend. They are no longer with us today, but they should be.

That is what this war is about — bringing back hostages and ensuring that Oct. 7 can never happen again. I will dispense with any politics, for today is not about that. Today is solely to remember those we lost, those we pray to return home, and those who continue to keep Israel and Jews safe.

William Goldman

Herzliya, Israel, via Chilmark