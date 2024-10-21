Response to PETA alpha-gal comments

To the Editor:

I wonder how Heather Moore thinks people find out they have alpha-gal. How about, Due to a near-death experience?

I’m so happy she “thinks” she has figured out all of the answers to keep people who have alpha-gal alive and well, when we have vegans who get alpha-gal and go into anaphylaxis. She needs to do her research before commenting, because surely she must know that all of that vegan nutritious food she wants us to convert over to is loaded with carrageenan. Carrageenan is in almost every vegan dairy product and prepackaged food.

Why is carrageenan bad for people with alpha-gal syndrome? Well, carrageenan contains a sniper of the same DNA sequence that galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose has within its sequence. Our body overreacts with an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, due to this vegan ingredient.

Do some research prior to commenting, Heather Moore.

Deborah Olsen

Tisbury