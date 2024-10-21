Thanks to hospital staff

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the personnel at the hospital here for handling an emergency that I underwent in August professionally and quickly. They determined that Brigham would better take care of me, and I was promptly airlifted to that facility, which in fact did take great care of me.

Then I came back to the rehab department here, wherein the nurses and therapists provided great care while I regained my footing, and as important, my confidence and determination to get better. Hopefully we won’t have to go through this again, folks! It was traumatizing all around. Your caring was way beyond anything I could have expected.

Sara Crafts

Oak Bluffs