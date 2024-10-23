Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Bill Russell, again, with 11/5 +36 card

Second, Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5+ +98 card

Third, Sami Burns with a 10/4 +61 card

Fourth, Roy Scheffer with a 10/4 +60 card

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +44 card

There were four 24-point hands, by Ray Lincoln, Sami Burns, Ed MOntesion, and David Pothier. There were a total of six skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.

We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. If you like cribbage, come and check us out. Please call or text with questions at 508-524-1220!!

We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.