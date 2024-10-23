Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:
First, Bill Russell, again, with 11/5 +36 card
Second, Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5+ +98 card
Third, Sami Burns with a 10/4 +61 card
Fourth, Roy Scheffer with a 10/4 +60 card
Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +44 card
There were four 24-point hands, by Ray Lincoln, Sami Burns, Ed MOntesion, and David Pothier. There were a total of six skunks, a game won by more than 30 points.
We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. If you like cribbage, come and check us out. Please call or text with questions at 508-524-1220!!
We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.