Foster chosen as new O.B. fire chief

The newly selected Oak Bluffs fire chief smiled as he turned to receive the rapturous applause and cheer from the town’s firefighters and EMTs.

On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board unanimously appointed Stephen Foster, the town’s current deputy fire chief, as the new head of its fire department.

“I really appreciate the opportunity,” Foster said. “I’m proud to be in this position and how dedicated our men and women in fire/EMS are.”

Foster vowed to build upon the foundation of a fire department built by Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz and bring it to an even better level.

“We’re going to be stronger, we’re going to be effective, and a very efficient department that is strong, diverse, and elite,” Foster said.

Foster was the sole candidate among four applicants unanimously recommended by the town’s candidate search committee — which included select board members, Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle, and Wirtz.

“We feel very strongly in support of his candidacy as fire chief,” board member Thomas Hallahan, who sat on the committee, said.

“I couldn’t more highly recommend him for this position,” said board member Dion Alley, who also sat on the committee.

Another first responder raised a last-minute endorsement for Foster before the board voted.

“He’s been very, very, very good at organizing scenes, and organizing resources, and calling the shots,” Scott Hershowitz, an Oak Bluffs EMT, said. “My experience as an EMT working on fire scenes and other EMS scenes … I think he’s been doing a really, really good job.”

The town will now enter into contract negotiations with Foster. Once an agreement is settled, he’ll take over for Wirtz, who will be retiring in December. Foster declined any further comments until after the negotiations were completed, saying he didn’t want to “put the cart before the horse.”