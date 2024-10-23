Island skeet shooter finishes top ten in world shoot competition

Mike Kerr is making waves in the world of skeet shooting.

Despite a busy life filled with family, his music career, and running a landscaping business, the 23-year Island resident discovered a passion for the sport three years ago, and he hasn’t looked back since, ranking in the top ten in a recent world skeet shooting competition.

This past Sunday, he competed in two major skeet shooting events. His day started at 9 am at the Mayflower Shoot in Plymouth, where he finished second—just one target short of first place. Afterward, Kerr raced to Rhode Island to compete in the opening competition of the East Warren Rod and Gun Club’s Winter League, where, after tying for first place in Class A against over 70 other shooters, he won a shoot off to secure his position as champion.

The two competitions followed the World skeet championship held in San Antonio, Texas earlier this month where Kerr came in 10th in Class A doubles. In doubles, each shooter has to take down two clay discs at a time rather than one. Kerr also placed 9th in High All Around, where overall scores are tallied. Kerr hit 574 shots out of 600 total.



“It’s exciting to live your life chasing something you can be great at,” Kerr said of his commitment to skeet shooting. “I came to America with a backpack and a hundred dollars in it. If I can do it, anybody can do it.”

Kerr moved to the Island in 2001 from Brazil. “I tell people I am Brazilian by birth and American by choice,” he said.

Kerr’s journey into competitive skeet shooting began when local shooter Richard Carlson invited him to try the sport. After placing first in his first D class competition, Kerr sought out Todd Bender — widely regarded as the best skeet shooter in the world — for guidance. Kerr says Bender also provides moving target training for Seal Team Six.

“My kid had a doctor’s appointment at Johns Hopkins in Maryland that got canceled and I saw Bender was teaching there, so I drove 12 hours to take an eight-hour lesson in the rain,” said Kerr. “We were miserable in the rain, but I was having so much fun because he’s the best in the world.”

The lesson paid off, and shortly after, Kerr scored a 98 out of 100 at a competition in Burlington, Massachusetts.

This past August, Kerr competed in the Massachusetts State Championships, where he finished as the runner-up in A class, hitting 99 out of 100 clay targets.

Since meeting Bender, Kerr has brought him to Martha’s Vineyard each year to teach skeet shooting clinics at the Rod and Gun Club, and are planning for a return in June 2025 for three days of lessons on the island.

Kerr has also been instrumental in reviving the Island skeet shooting competitions which had been put on hold during the pandemic. This Saturday, the Rod and Gun Club in Edgartown will host a skeet shooting competition, with trophies for first, second, and third places donated by Kerr.

“It’s a great accomplishment but I feel like I am not even near where I want to be, I am enjoying the progress I have made in three years and the friendships I have made,” said Kerr. “Skeet is like golf, it’s all on you, if I shoot great it’s because of what I have done and as long as I am doing everything I can to perform well and keep learning then I am happy whether the scores are showing it or not.”