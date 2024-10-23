Museum Pieces: Diversions

1 of 3

“The wheel of time, as it rolls on, carries with it that of fortune — either good or bad.” —Hebron Vincent, March 6, 1855

We never know what the future will bring, but we can sure prepare ourselves for anything that it does. I was reading an article in the November 1982 Dukes County Intelligencer about “Politics and Politicians in the 1850s,” by the Dukes County Historical Society (what the M.V. Museum was known as then). The article begins with an explanation of the letter’s excerpts, which follow. There was an exchange of letters between two Edgartown politicians, Hebron Vincent and Richard L. Pease. The exchange took place between 1853 and 1855, years of considerable political upheaval. The dominant Whig Party had begun to disintegrate, creating new alignments nationally.

Martha’s Vineyard was not exempt from the turmoil.

In 1855, Hebron Vincent had broken away from the Whig Party, and was named registrar of probate by Gov. John H. Clifford. One year later, the Whig Party regained control of the State House, and immediately started to punish defectors, of whom Vincent was one. Richard L. Pease had remained a loyalist to the Whig Party. The letters between them show a deep sense of friendship and cooperation, though naturally, they held differences. These letters tell only Pease’s side of the story, due to his family’s preservation of his letters. Within these communications, much can be speculated over. But theorizing is not verifiable history, which is why continuing to search for undiscovered bits of historical information is so critical to gaining a full understanding of how people before us solved problems together.

The world is indeed in need of stabilization and coming to more responsive, rather than reactive, approaches to creating a world we can all live in. Is there a perfect answer that will suit everyone? That’s an impossibility. Perhaps creating a system that leads with human kindness, while also holding ourselves accountable for the decisions we have control over? Now, there’s a novel idea.

As we move through these tense political times, we may need diversions to break things up — mind, body, and spirit — so we may keep perspective and make our best choices. MVM has those friendly deflections with our upcoming programming and present exhibitions.

Tonight at 5 pm, Chris Baer, Island educator and historian, brings us “Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” Chris brings to life the most perplexing and dark tales from Martha’s Vineyard’s past. This will certainly be a unique storytelling event, featuring chilling narratives about unsolved crimes and mysterious occurrences in the Island’s history. From an unidentified man in a straw hat, buried alive on South Beach, to the murder of socialite Knight Owen in Vineyard Haven, you can discover the hidden stories that have puzzled historians and locals alike.

On Oct. 25, at 5 pm, “Avian Improv” will help revive us with nature’s help. A product of ongoing collaboration between David Stanwood and Lanny McDowell, “Avian Improv” pairs Lanny’s avian photo portraits with David’s spontaneous piano creativity to create an effect that is simultaneously soothing, meditational, and inspiring. While the slide show of photographs capturing Island bird species plays, David interprets his reactions throughout.

Oct. 28 at 5 pm, we can get into the Halloween spirit with the Island’s “Ghost Lady,” Holly Nadler, author of “Haunted Island: True Ghost Stories from Martha’s Vineyard.” Spend an evening inside the (possibly) haunted walls of the museum, and listen to tales of the Island’s ghosts and hauntings, including one from right here in the old Marine Hospital building. We also have more Cemetery Tours with Liz Villard, and our annual Halloween on the Hill, a free event for the community to enjoy your museum. Our current exhibitions are immersive and experiential, opening up an opportunity to feel alive and clear in mind, as well as heart. “The Secret Life of Seaweed,” “Human/Nature: Art and Conservation on Martha’s Vineyard,” and “Generations: A Legacy of Art and Culture.“

How can we best move forward together? We have more control over this than we think — as individuals — through what energy we choose to infuse into our conversations and the choices we make. To restate the quote that prompted this article, “The wheel of time, as it rolls on, carries with it that of fortune, either good or bad.” –Hebron Vincent. What will we perpetuate? What history are we making? As complicated as life is (or can be), let’s choose to uncomplicate it with human laws and social graces that employ the only rule worth following: the Golden one.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.