Oak Bluffs Town Column

This weekend brings Halloween to Oak Bluffs! It starts on Thursday night, the 24th, with the Zombie Bar Crawl. Meet other undead friends at Post Office Square at 7 pm to make your way through town, having beverages and fun, and freaking people out.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, trick-or-treat through town from noon to 3, including “trunk or treat” at Washington Park. While you’re on Circuit Ave., register for the costume parade at Island Outfitters, from noon to 2. At 2 pm, the all-ages costume parade will begin in front of the Island Theater. There will be pumpkin decorating from noon to 3 pm at the Dockside Inn. Enchanted Chocolates is hosting an open house with tarot card readings, from 3 to 5 pm. The evening’s finale will bring the “Best Parade” back to Oak Bluffs, with a New Orleans–style marching musical parade on Circuit Ave from 7 to 8 pm.

Thank you to the Oak Bluffs Association and all the business sponsors for making all this fun for the community!

The O.B. library now has a pop-up bookshop called “Books Among Friends.” It is located at 47 Circuit Ave., and is open on Mondays from 10 am to 2 pm, Thursdays from 2 to 6 pm, and some Saturdays. They are offering gently used books for all ages at great prices, and will also take your donations when they are open.

The library has teen movie night on Friday, Oct. 25. For ages 12 to 18, there will be snacks, games starting at 5:30 pm, and the movie is “The Hunger Games.” On Saturday the 26th, there will be Halloween crafts for kids; drop in from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Saturday is Family Day at the P.A. Club, from 1 to 4 pm. This is a community event, fun for all ages, with games, food, and music to celebrate fall.

Another family event on Saturday is SPARK M.V., at the Ag Hall from noon to 4 pm. This is a program designed to spark passion for the trades by providing hands-on experience for young children with tools, carpentry, horticulture, boat repair, plumbing, and more. It will be fun, creative, and messy. You can preregister at mvbuilders.org, or just show up.

I know I said no mention of Christmas before Halloween, but Herb Ward from the Federated Church wants everyone to know that they are holding a bow-making workshop on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 6 pm at the Parish Hall, 45 South Summer St., Edgartown. You will have fun, and learn how to make beautiful bows for the wreaths that will be displayed on Dec. 5.

Happy birthday to Ann Baird on the 25th! A couple more cool women share the 26th: Judy O’Donoghue and Evelyn Vertefeuille, who share the day with Hillary Clinton!

Erika Oliver celebrates on Oct. 27. On the 28th, birthday balloons go to Lori Katsounakis, Shawn Shaw, and Emily Hartford. DJ Henry was born on Oct. 29, 1989. His life was too short, but his legacy lives on. Sending love to his family on his day.

We start November with birthday wishes for Anne Davey, Adam Rebello, and Annemarie Donahue on Nov. 1.

