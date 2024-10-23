Poet’s Corner: New Eyes

New Eyes

By Cecily Bryant

I gaze into her empyrean eyes

and wonder if she still remembers life before her birth

The mystery we all hold with wonder

answers pieced together with religious and philosophical debate

But she knows

Her eyes reflect that glorious light

Her skin new and translucent

It softens all who gaze at her

She requires all we must strive for

a kindness in practice both vigilant and strong acts

of protection we all require and deserve

Every mother searches to find that recognition

amongst her maternal sisters through wars and famine

as this surely does determine who we are

Cecily Bryant is a longtime Island resident and former teacher and school director, now living in Vineyard Haven. Her poems have appeared in a number of collections.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.