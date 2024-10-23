Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 7 – 18, 2024

Aquinnah

Oct. 15, Thomas C. Chase, trustee of Ox Cart Road Nominee Trust, sold a lot off 0 Oxcart Road to Stig Leschly for $100,000.

Oct. 16, Robert J. Schiller, Jr. sold 2 Old Field Road to Lucy R. Sutherland, trustee of Lucy R. Sutherland Trust, for $3,175,000.

Oct. 18, Jane Tenebaum and David Tenebaum, trustees of Tenebaum Nominee Trust, sold 446 Lighthouse Road to Jessica Berman and Michael David Fernandez for $1,790,000.

Oct. 18, Wilson D. Harding, trustee of Eleanor P. Harding Realty Trust, sold a lot off 0 Moshup Trail to Boo Sanctuary LLC for $200,000.

Chilmark

Oct. 9, Christopher Quinson and Yvette Quinson sold 7 Flanders Lane to Dennis Delaney and Arianna Delaney for $1,680,000.

Oct. 10, Gregory Barron and Sarah Murphy sold 0 Beach Lot Quansoo to Avery Seavey and Emily J. Senay for $430,000.

Oct. 10, Heather Sommers, trustee of Sommers Realty Trust, sold 76 State Road to Christopher Quinson and Yvette Quinson for $1,750,000.

Oct. 16, Andrew Marcus and Catherine Marcus sold 391 Middle Road to Mariner Properties Holdings LLC for $6,100,000.

Edgartown

Oct. 9, James Spencer sold 29 Llewellyn Way to Little Chop LLC for $4,555,000.

Oct. 10, Rebecca J. Brown, also known as Rebecca A. Brown, Unsinkable LLC, and 7 Brown Road LLC sold 6 Browns Farm Lane to James Spencer, trustee of James Spencer Revocable Trust, for $2,395,000.

Oct. 10, Rona D. Hart sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 253 Week 27 to Susan Johnson for $25,000.

Oct. 11, Edgartown 258 Upper Main Street LLC sold 258 Upper Main Street to Charles C. Hajjar and Charles Richard Hajjar, trustees of Edgartown Upper Main Realty Trust, for $5,000,000.

Oct. 15, Patrick J. McGovern and Alison E. McGovern sold 15 Kane Lane Unit K9 to 15 Kane Lane LLC for $2,166,000.

Oct. 15, Santander Bank NA and Chester C. Davenport sold 6 Janes Cove Road to Double B Capital Group LLC for $4,508,000.

Oct. 15, Glen Sargent LLC sold 11 Brushy Lane to Abhaile LLC for $4,100,000.

Oct. 17, David A. Schwartz and Jane E. Price Schwartz sold 39 Harborview Ave. to Nicholas Whitman and Catherine Shortsleeve for $1,925,000.

Oct. 17, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, formerly known as Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, trustee of Susan L. Gomez Trust, sold 3 Jason Road to David Hutto and Elizabeth Hutto for $1,100,000.

Oct. 18, David W. Spollett and Geralyn R. Spollett sold 29 Bold Meadow Road to Paul Decotis and Luann Decotis for $1,975,000.

Oct. 18, Laura Scheuer sold 53 Road to the Plains to Caroline R. Flanders, trustee of MJ Marel Nominee Trust, for $4,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 7, Russell F. MacDonald and Mary K. MacDonald, trustees of MacDonald Family Nominee Trust, Kenneth D. MacDonald, and Nicole K. Sanchez sold 22 Sea Glen Road to Anthony Gould and Lily Tan for $1,000,000.

Oct. 8, Robert L. Fair and Beth-Anne Fair sold 15 Checampa Path to Andre De Souza and Anna Paula Marques De Souza for $950,000.

Oct. 10, Dirk Ziff sold 45 Ice Pond Lane to Carl Fredrik Sebastian Alsheimer and Jillian Colbert Alsheimer for $3,600,000.

Oct. 16, Eve R. Heyman-Tuminaro, also known as Eve Heyman, and trustee of Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust, sold 12 Mourning Dove Way to Todd S. Heyman and Eve R. Heyman-Tuminaro, trustees of Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust II, for $1.

Oct. 16, William D. Banks and Patricia M. Banks sold 36 Quantapog Road to John A. Sofranko and Carol S. Lee to $899,000.

Oct. 17, Cannahoot LLC sold 54 Cannahoot St. to Tarso Luis Ramos for $1,325,000.

Oct. 18, John M. Tripp sold 5 Lyme Street and 7 Lyme Street to Riley Dobel for $1,300,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 7, Shane Patrick Johansson and Teo Elena Azzollini sold 51 Lagoon Pond Road to Samuel B. Hurd and Kenneth P. Hurd III for $685,000.

Oct. 9, Dana J. Munn and Natalie J. Munn, trustees of 62 Lagoon Pond Condominium Trust, sold 62 Lagoon Pond Road to Phillip W. Tucker and Ingrid Trucker for $900,000.

Oct. 15, Mary Claire Wall and the Estate of John L. Zannini sold 66 Lagoon Pond Road to Swordfish Enterprises LLC for $578,000.

Oct. 18, Geoffrey A. Wheeler and Julie A. Wheeler sold 30 Hillside Path to Karen Sosa and Eric Tusky for $1,560,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 17, Dorothy S. Whiting sold 7 Parsonage Woods Road to Shane Parlos and Lianna Mattson for $1,800,000.

Oct. 18, Joy Dawson sold 70 Naushon Road to Mitchell Bret Benway and Tiffany Caruso Benway for $9,950.