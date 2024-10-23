Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: It’s not hard to meet expenses — they’re everywhere.

Islanders and others gathered last week to celebrate Gus Ben David, with tears, smiles, and many artistic displays honoring his appreciation of all creatures, great and small.

Twenty beautiful quilts were sent last week to folks in Morganton in the hills of North Carolina. These quilts were given by Silver Quilters, Tisbury Senior Center, and the Unitarian Church. I understand UPS donated the cost of the shipment.

I am reading “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” by Kamala Harris, learning about her life, her parents and family, and her past careers. Readers see her forming opinions as a child, from law school, as a prosecutor, even state attorney general and U.S. senator, and also U.S. vice president. I was taken with the way she thinks, as well as her motivations and ideas.

The owner of the Hair Studio is Pete Charpentier. He can’t come back to work for a few more weeks. I hear he’d appreciate a get-well card at 117 Spectacle Pond Drive, East Falmouth, MA 02536.

Did you know that all the Martha’s Vineyard Banks here and on the Cape have an annual Halloween contest? Each is trying to be the best decorated M.V. Bank for the holiday, but you may not enjoy it until you go inside.

This Friday at the Vineyard Haven library there is a “Magic Show and Lesson.” Magician David Milstein will perform close-up magic, followed by a lesson of some simple tricks you can do yourself, on Oct. 25 at 3:30 pm, for ages 8 and up.

Our library has a new book group: The Science and Nature Book Club meets on the first Wednesday each month at 3 pm to discuss nonfiction books about science and nature. Now reading “Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World” by Mark Kurlansky. For more information, call Liz at 508-696-4211 or email lshick@clamsnet.org. All welcome.

Our Vineyard Haven library will host a Zoom presentation on alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) with Dr. Scott Commins, one of the top AGS specialists in the country, at 6 pm on Monday, Oct. 28. Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org. The program will be recorded and available on the library Vimeo channel within 48 hours of the event.

Thinking holidays? There is a Wreath Festival Bow Workshop today, Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 6 pm at the Federated Church in Edgartown, to make 75 beautiful bows to go on the beautiful wreaths for the Wreath Festival on Dec. 5. Whether you’ve made bows or you’d like to try, you are welcome. Just drop in.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Paul Angelastro tomorrow. Wish the best to Jeff Kristal at the Crocker House Inn on Sunday. Happy birthday to Kaylee Kuehne and Tate Buchwald on Monday. And a belated birthday greeting to Pamela Brock, who celebrated a special birthday last Monday.

Heard on Main Street: Spirits rise in the fall …

