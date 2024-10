Witches don’t always have to fly. Perhaps they want a change of scenery and a slower pace. Island Spirit Kayak is inviting everyone to wear a witch costume and bring their paddlecraft to Oak Bluffs to fly across the Sengekontacket Pond. Think of the photo opportunities! Friday, Oct. 25, 5 to 6 pm. islandspiritkayak.com; 508-693-9727.