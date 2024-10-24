More Vineyard Wind blades coming down

Vineyard Wind officials announced Wednesday that an unspecified number of turbine blades will be removed from its lease area 15 miles south of the Island, raising further questions about the integrity of the blades.

GE Vernova, the contractors charged with the construction of the Vineyard Wind farm — through a press release and during a call with investors Wednesday — did not specify how many blades have been or will be removed, although they said that less-than ten were impacted.

“There was a manufacturing deviation at one of our factories in Canada,” GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said during a quarterly call with investors on Wednesday. “We have been very systematically reviewing all of our blades in offshore wind and we can say today that a very small proportion, low single-digit proportion of our manufactured blades in totality also had a manufacturing deviation similar to the blade that we experienced the failure in Vineyard Wind.”

The latest press announcement follows recent reporting from the New Bedford Light that four blades were quietly shipped from New Bedford to a manufacturing plant in France.

The response from Nantucket officials to the latest update is both of concern and reassurance — concern that there could be further issues with the blades in the future, but also reassurances that the federal government is providing oversight of the project.

Wednesday’s announcement follows an incident in July when a blade fractured while reportedly undergoing testing, spewing debris onto the ocean before washing ashore on Nantucket beaches and, to a much lesser extent, the Vineyard’s. Officials with the contractors say that the operation to remove a significant piece of the broken blade that fell to the ocean floor began in mid-October and is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

Since July, Vernova said in a statement Wednesday that they have undertaken “extensive quality checks – including the re-examination of more than 8,300 ultrasound images per blade and physical blade inspections with ‘crawler drones.’”

Also in a statement from Vineyard Wind on Wednesday, and also addressed during Vernova’s earning’s call, officials say they are confident that they will soon restart constructing new blades at the site, which federal officials have suspended since the July blade failure.

Vernova has been installing both towers and the nacelles and could begin reinstalling blades “once stringent safety and operational conditions are met,” reads a statement from Vineyard Wind.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) issued a statement noting on Tuesday that they have updated its suspension order over Vineyard Wind, although they did not specify what that entailed.

BSEE’s investigation remains ongoing and a spokesperson said that specific activities may be allowed on a case-by-case basis, after sufficient risk analysis has been “performed and mitigation measures are adopted.”

“The Suspension Order continues to require Vineyard Wind 1 to conduct a root cause analysis to determine the cause of the blade failures and provide a copy of the root cause analysis to BSEE as soon as available,” the statement reads.

On Nantucket, town officials released a public statement relaying their concerns and appreciation for the federal government.

“It is concerning because it confirms that the GE Haliade X blades are not yet reliable for safe use in offshore wind farms and because the blades now offshore of Nantucket are not free from risk of inflicting future harms to the Island,” a statement attributed to the town’s select board chair Brooke Mohr states. “The announcement is reassuring in that it affirms that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is doing its job on behalf of the American people by ensuring that the Vineyard Wind Project not be restarted unless and until all sufficient precautions are taken to ensure that there is no repeat of the July 13 blade failure.”

Also during Wednesday’s earnings call, Venova officials noted that their global company is still making gains in reducing carbon emissions.

“In 2023, we added 29 gigawatts of new capacity to the grid globally with 42 percent in developing markets,” Strazik said. “The carbon intensity of this capacity is approximately 25 percent below the global average carbon intensity of the existing global power sector and has the potential to avoid 20 million metric tonnes of CO2 per year.

“I share these examples to reinforce our true north in both adding capacity to the grid each year while driving towards a more sustainable electricity system,” he said.