Airport gets $15 million for terminal renovation

A much-needed renovation of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport terminal is coming into focus thanks to a $15 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport’s 25-year-old, pre-9/11 terminal has never been significantly renovated, and the latest grant funding will go towards enclosing its waiting area, adding more space for Transportation Security Administration workers, coming into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and increasing energy efficiency.

Airport commission chair Bob Rosenbaum told The Times on Monday that the $15 million will not come close to covering the whole project’s cost, and that the project’s total expenses and a timeline are yet to be determined.

“The airport will have to put a fair amount of our own money in, and fortunately we have been saving our pennies in anticipation,” he noted. “We have a healthy reserve at this point.”

A big change on the table for travelers will be enclosing the large outdoor tent that serves as the post-security waiting area. “When it’s hot out, or whether it’s cold out or whether it’s rainy, it can get to be sort of uncomfortable in the tent,” Rosenbaum said.

He is also looking forward to upgrading the building’s heating and cooling systems. “The HVAC systems are failing. The whole electrical infrastructure in the terminal is not in good shape,” he said.

“The HVAC system has continued to have duct tape and bubblegum holding it together,” he added.

A newer electrical system will also allow for the addition of vehicle charger stations in the airport’s parking lots.

TSA workers in the airport will also appreciate a roomier terminal. “TSA was put in that spot after 9/11, and was really shoehorned in there,” Rosenbaum said. “And whenever you have multiple flights at the same time, it really gets to be pandemonium in there.”

On-Island TSA staff have long wanted the airport’s passengers to have two security lines, Rosenbaum added, and their screening equipment has been getting larger for years, both things the project can address.

The airport is now working with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and towns of West Tisbury and Edgartown toward creating materials for public feedback. Cost estimates will follow that, before a final design is completed and the project goes out to bid.

Rosenbaum knows at the outset, however, that an expansion is not the goal.

“We really like the way the terminal looks,” he said. “It’s a very Vineyard-looking building, and it is our desire to maintain that. So what you will mostly see would be from the airfield side, and nothing to do with increasing runway lengths or anything like that.”

Rosenbaum said that updating the terminal has been on his commission’s radar for almost a decade, but that the FAA has opened up its funding for terminal projects in the last couple years.

He added that the Vineyard airport was just one of two in Massachusetts to receive the grant for terminal work this year, perhaps because it meets nearly all of the FAA’s points of interest for such a project. The other grantee was Boston’s Logan airport, which Rosenbaum said secured only $10 million.

One factor to keep in mind during renovation is that the FAA is interested in another project to remake the airport’s control tower. Rosenbaum did not know when that would take place or where the new tower would go. “Now, the control tower is right up against the backside of the terminal. So do we design around where the control tower [currently] is?”

The building will also be in use during the terminal renovations, which Rosenbaum said will be challenging.

The airport’s $15 million grant is funded by the Biden Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which set aside $970 million for 125 U.S. airports.