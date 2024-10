Reef Rowe Fish

Alli Fish and Scott Fish of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Reef Rowe Fish, on Oct. 12, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Reef weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Charlotte Lillian Coutino

Izadora Coutinho and Zachary Coutinho of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Lillian Coutino, on Oct. 27, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Charlotte weighed 8 pounds, 7.8 ounces.