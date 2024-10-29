Court Report: Oct. 9 – 11, 2024

Oct. 9

Lucas J. Riordan, Edgartown; 47; assault and battery of a household member, violated abuse prevention order, arraigned and held, condition to not abuse, continued to pretrial hearing.

Oct. 11

Tarciso Roberto T. Deoliveira, Edgartown; 56; indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, intimidating witness, juror, police, and court officials, arraigned and released, special condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Joao Paulo C. Oliveira, Edgartown; 34; violation of abuse prevention order, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kemar A. Farrell, Edgartown; 35; operating under the influence greater than .08 percent blood alcohol content, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper, arraigned and held, bail set to $300 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Fiama V. Desouza, Vineyard Haven; 31; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, case closed.

Joao C. Oliveira, Edgartown; 34; assault and battery of a household member, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, bail set at $250 with potential for bail revocation, condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Brian T. Lemos, Vineyard Haven; 19; operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Brian T. Lemos, Vineyard Haven; 19; operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation, nontransparent obstruction of window, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.