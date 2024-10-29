Fright Fest

Hang out on the Grange Hall porch and enjoy mulled wine, mulled cider, seasonal beer, apple cider floats, Morning Glory Farm doughnuts, and other autumnal treats. This will be a night of spine-tingling storytelling by local performers. Throughout the evening, experience the unsettling charm of “Welcome to Night Vale,” accompanied by live music, that will add to the ambiance. This evening of dark stories and creeping dread is designed for those who crave the eerie thrill of the season. 7 pm on Oct. 30, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2. The performance begins promptly, so arrive early for the full experience. Free, or pay what you can. For tickets, go to circuitarts.org/spirits.