Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls.” —Nanette Avery, author

Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Election Day — don’t miss out on your chance to participate in democracy! A lot of people voted early; a record number, according to the news. I like to vote on Election Day. It’s so easy here on the Island, and actually fun, as you see your neighbors and catch up on town gossip. The Oak Bluffs library will offer coffee and cider on the porch throughout the day on Tuesday.

However, if you can’t get there on the 5th, you have until Nov. 1 to vote early at Town Hall. Go get that “I VOTED” sticker, and make your voice heard.

Happy anniversary to Jeff Lambert, who was lucky enough to marry me on Oct. 31, 1984! It was a Halloween wedding at the Menemsha Inn. Back then, the inn had a lovely restaurant, with windows facing the sunset. It was owned by the Steves family, and they were brave enough to let us take over the entire property for the wedding. The costume theme was the Roaring Twenties, the food was prepared by friends and family, and the Taylor Made Band had everyone dancing all night.

Speaking of dancing, be sure to get to the Barn Raisers Ball on Nov. 2. Bring a dessert to add to the sweets buffet at the Ag Hall, and dance to Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish from 7 to 10 pm. During the day, kids of all ages can build their own mini-barns at “Barn Raisers Day,” from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be prizes, and the creations will be displayed in the Ag Hall that night.

The bad news is that daylight saving time ends this weekend. Turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. Which feels kind of fun at first, like we gain an hour of time. But then the sun starts to go down at 5 pm, and our long evenings are over. Be patient with your children next week; this change can feel very disruptive to them.

My favorite witches were born on Oct. 31: Renee Nolan, Kathy Laskowski, Mary Beth Meehan, and Tawana Queen. These ladies are constantly traveling around the world casting good spells! Happy birthday, ladies, wherever you are!

Happy birthday to Anne Davey, Annemarie Donahue, and Adam Rebello. Hermine Hull celebrates on Nov. 2, along with Ryan Gonsalves. Michael Branden celebrates on the 3rd. Nov. 4 brought two amazing men into the world — Happy birthday to Bijan Bayne and Junior Mendes! Alicia Oliviera has her special day on Nov. 6.

