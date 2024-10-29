Pathways Arts kicks off its fall season

1 of 5

Pathways Arts is an Island institution that has gifted us with a wealth of arts in its winter residence in the Chilmark Tavern since 2010. This season is no different, with a plethora of music, dance, poetry, spoken word, and visual art coming our way.

It kicks off on Nov. 8 with two bands. First up will be Red Night Delight, which features singer Allison Roberts, drummer Mike Alberice, bassist Luke Lefeber, and Andy Herr on keyboard. Marzell and the Breakdowns follows, with Marzell Sampson, Barbra Hoy, Slim Bob, and Don Groover, who will play a mix of funk and soul.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the first weekly ”Writing and Poetry Event” will inaugurate the Island’s new poet laureate, Claudia Taylor. Ron Slate, who has been organizing the series since 2021, says, “I plan to open the event by reading some poetry from the very first American poet laureate, to show how that really isn’t the sound of today. But Claudia, being 26 years old, an Island person, quite well educated, and very aware of different poets, brings a certain sound to poetry that I think will resonate with people.”

After Taylor reads that evening, there will be an open mic, and attendees can read a favorite poem by someone else who has inspired them.

Friday, Nov. 15, is another of Pathways’ monthly “We Dance!” events. These evenings were created to partner dance and movement performances, followed by DJ dancing for all. Keren Tonnesen, Pathways co-director, explains, “Our founder, Marianne Goldberg, believed that movement and dance were essential to our physical and mental health. ‘We Dance!” intends to foster dance interaction with all ages at a time when social dancing is becoming less and less available on the Island.”

That evening, Sheldon will play reggae and dancehall music to get folks boogying, singer Ken Dallaz will perform his original songs, and then Ben Robinson will follow with more music on vinyl.

Saturday, Nov. 16, will be the Tristan Israel Band CD release party, with Nancy Jephcote and Paul Thurlough. Israel blends musical influences from old country blues to folk, rock, and even some jazz.

Author James Jennings returns to Pathways on Tuesday, Nov. 19. His spirited autofiction “Wings of Red” is based on his life as a substitute teacher in New York City. “James’ novel is very well-shaped and poignant,” says Slate.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Ursula Goodenough and Janet Holladay will join Fan Ogilvie to read from Ogilvie’s multi-genre three-book opus, “Dust Is the Only Secret,” with the title being inspired by a line from Emily Dickenson.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Slate is starting something new, called “Island Stories.” “We invite you to write and read an Island tale — fiction, memoir, essay, poetry, mixed-media — that takes place or reflects on our 96 square miles. As before, you can read live at the Tavern, or via Zoom.”

The Washashores will perform on Friday, Dec. 6, with singer and guitarist Phil Spillane, Paul Thurlow on bass, Martin Cummings on drums, and Moe Moriarty on lead guitar. That night will also feature a blues duo: Jim Carnazza will sing and play the harmonica with guitarist Larry Lusignan.

The first of two off-Island writers will appear on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with Laura Marris reading from her eco-memoir, “The Age of Loneliness.” “It sounds like a melancholic title,” remarks Slate. “But in fact, it’s about how when we become estranged from nature, we feel loneliness for it as it goes further and further away from us.” Marris, who teaches creative writing at the University of Buffalo, will also talk about writing memoirs.

Tonnesen says about the Friday, Dec. 13 musical evening, “We are excited to have classical guitarist Douglas Brush back. He is very entertaining — a natural wit.”

Brush says, “I’m a schoolteacher and farmer from West Tisbury. When I’m not working, one of my go-to pastimes has been the study of guitar. When I’m not teaching kids (humans) or chasing kids (goats), it has become something of a side hustle in recent years as well. My show at Pathways will be very mellow instrumental music.”

Tuesday, Dec. 17, will be the second off-Island reader, Heather Treseler. She just won the New England Poetry Book Club’s award for best book of poems, “Auguries & Divinations.” Treseler, who teaches at Worcester State, and is a resident scholar at the Brandeis Women’s Research Center, will also talk about her influences and the state of poetry during these turbulent times.

Just before the holidays, on Saturday, Dec. 21, the Paul Thurlough Band will perform original music in a world/jazz format. It will be primarily instrumental, with a few lyrical songs with Thurlough on piano, Benham Robinson on drums, and Nancy Jephcote on electric violin.

As always, the bustling gathering space will also feature rotating visual art exhibitions by emerging and established local artists.

Running through what is on tap just for the first few months, Tonnesen assures us, “It’s going to be a great season.”

For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org.