Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Happiness can sneak in through a door you didn’t know you left open.

This is the Sunday that daylight saving time ends at 2 am. Fall back and enjoy an extra hour’s sleep. You can tell who forgot, because they show up early for church on Sunday. Are they the same ones who are late when we change the clocks in the spring? I’m more likely to miss the timing in the spring.

I’ve been sorting piles of old family papers. One of the clippings delighted me. I knew my mother-in-law had become the first superintendent of the first Vineyard Hospital in 1922. She was a nurse named Beatrice Gifford from West Tisbury. I think her main job was overseeing the nurses. She served with Dr. Mayhew, the first doctor at the hospital. I was delighted to find a 1929 clipping in her mother’s scrapbook, likely from the Vineyard Gazette. The large clipping included two articles about Beatrice. Her upcoming wedding to Everett Mayhew, a distant cousin, was announced. The clipping had a separate announcement of her resignation as superintendent at the hospital, after seven years.

There was more: There was a photo of her younger brother, Willis Gifford, announcing his appointment as principal of Concord High School. No wonder their mother, Georgene Mayhew Gifford, cut that out.

This was on Oct. 30, yesterday, I just found out — in hopes we can still see it on YouTube, I include it here: The State Library Author Talks hosted Linda Coombs, member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah, sharing her book “Colonization and the Wampanoag Story,” for young readers. The book chapters switch between the narrative of a young Wampanoag girl, titled “When Life Was Our Own,” and explaining the Wampanoag experience with European settlers. This was to be on YouTube , as I said, yesterday, but I plan to try it anyway at youtube.com/live/sGSmn2UPicQ.

Our library welcomes Claudia Macedo to speak about “Reforesting and Conserving the Brazilian Atlantic Forest,” on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 pm. Claudia Macedo is a doctor of physical therapy at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Ann Davey. Saturday belongs to Phil Wallis. Happy birthday to Emma Wajda and Maura Valley on Sunday. Lena Hanschka parties on Monday. Birthday greetings to Sam Myers on Wednesday.

Give your thanks by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family dinner. This provides Thanksgiving dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the Island. Every dime raised stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Send your $25 check to Family to Family, P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Heard on Main Street: What is worse than biting a candy bar and seeing a spider? Biting the candy bar and seeing half a spider. Happy Halloween.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.