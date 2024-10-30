CORE Senior Services: November 2024

CORE senior services

508-693-7900, ext. 210

mvcommunityservices.org

Counseling, Outreach and Referral for the Elderly (CORE) at M.V. Community Services works with at-risk and mostly home-bound seniors in the community, addressing significant physical, behavioral, social, and case management needs of seniors age 60+ at no cost to the client.

The program strives to meet the needs of people who may otherwise avoid accessing treatment due to fear or inability to travel to M.V. Community Services. CORE provides coordinated care through community, office, and home-based behavioral health and support.

The program responds to referrals from the Island’s Councils on Aging, VNA, physicians, and other professionals, as well as self-referrals. Call or visit our website for more information.