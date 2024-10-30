Edgartown Council on Aging: November 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

The Anchors will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day, and on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer

12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm: Nordic Walking Group

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi

1 pm: A Matter of Balance

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

November calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging, all exercise classes at the Anchors are being offered for $5 per class. Please remember to call ahead if this is your first time joining, or if you haven’t attended for a while.