Edgartown Council on Aging: November 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
The Anchors will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day, and on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 2 pm: Nordic Walking Group
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi
- 1 pm: A Matter of Balance
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
November calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging, all exercise classes at the Anchors are being offered for $5 per class. Please remember to call ahead if this is your first time joining, or if you haven’t attended for a while.
- Nov. 5: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness Clinic with the town nurse
- Nov. 6: 2 pm, Make a cinnamon holiday candle. $5 includes all supplies.
- Nov. 7, 14, and 21: The evidence-based falls prevention program, “A Matter of Balance,” will be held at the Anchors, Thursdays from 1 to 3 pm. Pre-registered participants only.
- Nov. 8: 11:30 am, Annual Veterans luncheon with musical entertainment by Adele Dreyer.
- Nov. 8: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.
- Nov. 11: Closed for Veterans Day
- Nov. 12: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- Nov. 14: 1 pm, Introducing Medicare Advantage Plans for Dukes and Nantucket Counties through Mass General Brigham Health Plan. Join Paul Connor, Medicare Advantage field sales executive, to learn more.
- Nov. 15: 8:30 am, Monthly meeting of the Board of the Edgartown Council on Aging.
- Nov. 20: 3 pm is the deadline to order a home-delivered Thanksgiving meal.
- Nov. 22: 9 am, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend.
- Nov. 22: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in November.
- Nov. 25: Hearing Checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment. Please note, beginning in December, Shawn will do hearing checks at the Anchors on the second Wednesday of each month.