Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: November 2024

Accessible Beaches and Active Aging on Martha’s Vineyard

As autumn paints Martha’s Vineyard in vibrant hues, Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV) celebrates the progress of our Beach Within Reach initiative while encouraging year-round outdoor activity for Islanders of all ages and abilities.

This past year has seen significant strides in beach accessibility across the Island. In collaboration with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, the Island Disability Coalition, and the Dukes County associate commissioner for disabilities, we’ve completed comprehensive surveys of all Island beaches. These surveys, detailing accessibility features for each location, are now available on our website (www.hamv.org), providing valuable information for residents and visitors planning their beach outings.

The town of Oak Bluffs has been particularly proactive in enhancing beach accessibility. Marinelli Beach, for one, now boasts improved features, like beach mats and clear signage, making it more welcoming. These efforts exemplify our Island’s commitment to inclusivity and active living.

While beach improvements often focus on summer enjoyment, we at HAMV recognize the year-round benefits of our Island’s natural spaces. Our beaches and walking trails offer ideal settings for maintaining physical and mental well-being throughout the seasons. Regular outdoor activity contributes to better balance, strength, and overall health — all crucial aspects of healthy aging.

As we move into cooler months, we encourage Islanders to continue exploring our beautiful outdoor spaces. Whether it’s a brisk walk on a deserted winter beach, birdwatching in autumn, or simply enjoying the view from an accessible vantage point, staying active outdoors supports healthy aging in numerous ways.

For more information on beach accessibility, healthy aging resources, or other HAMV activities, please visit www.hamv.org. Together, let’s embrace active living and make Martha’s Vineyard’s natural beauty accessible to all, regardless of age or ability.