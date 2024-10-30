Noteworthy 55+: November 2024

Community Programs

Thanksgiving Dinner

If you are alone or unable to go out, please call your local Council on Aging by Monday, Nov. 18, to order your Thanksgiving dinner, which will bee delivered to your home on the eve of Thanksgiving. Meals are sponsored by M.V. Councils on Aging and are prepared at M.V. Hospital.

MVRHS Senior Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are every second Thursday. Join us on Nov. 14, with 11 am seating. Lunch is served at 11:30 am. Enjoy a three-course, gourmet dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Greek Salad, Moussaka (a rich shepherd’s-pie-like dish with eggplant), ground beef, béchamel, and Baklava (flaky pastry with nuts, spices, and sweetness).

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven for distribution to Islanders in need. For more information, contact your local Council on Aging, or call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping on errands, Wednesday to Friday. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.