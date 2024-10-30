Tisbury Council on Aging: November 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. It will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

10 – 11:30 am, Knit with Jo

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Enjoy a meal delivered to your door on the eve of Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. Please call the Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205, to order your meal no later than Monday, Nov. 18.

Nov. 4 – Saving Family Photos with Paul Gentille of Senior2Senior, 11 am. No registration required.

Nov. 5 – Wellness Clinic, 11 – 11:45 am

Nov. 7 – Fabric Pumpkins with Anna Marie D’Addaire. Email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov to register.

Nov. 11 – Closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Nov. 14 – Free legal advice with Atty Bergeron, 1-3 pm. Call for an appointment.

Nov. 15 – Drawing/sketching class led by Elizabeth Whelan, Friday, 1-3 pm. Class size limited. Register at amcdonough@tisburyma.gov.

Nov. 18 – Diabetes Support, 1-3 pm

Nov. 18 – Final day for Thanksgiving Dinner registration.

Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 – Closed for Thanksgiving

“Local Waters” Art Expo by Elizabeth Whelan is showing in the back room.

Looking for ‘Find a Grave’ volunteers. Call Anne for more information: 508-696-4205.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.