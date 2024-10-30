Tisbury Council on Aging: November 2024

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. It will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
- 1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters
- 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
- Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.
Tuesdays
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
Wednesdays
- 8:30 am, Town Walkers
- 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
- 1 pm, Ukulele Players
- 1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)
Thursdays
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 10 – 11:30 am, Knit with Jo
- 11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole
- Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
- 10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat
- 11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
- 1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- Enjoy a meal delivered to your door on the eve of Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. Please call the Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205, to order your meal no later than Monday, Nov. 18.
- Nov. 4 – Saving Family Photos with Paul Gentille of Senior2Senior, 11 am. No registration required.
- Nov. 5 – Wellness Clinic, 11 – 11:45 am
- Nov. 7 – Fabric Pumpkins with Anna Marie D’Addaire. Email amcdonough@tisburyma.gov to register.
- Nov. 11 – Closed in observance of Veterans Day.
- Nov. 14 – Free legal advice with Atty Bergeron, 1-3 pm. Call for an appointment.
- Nov. 15 – Drawing/sketching class led by Elizabeth Whelan, Friday, 1-3 pm. Class size limited. Register at amcdonough@tisburyma.gov.
- Nov. 18 – Diabetes Support, 1-3 pm
- Nov. 18 – Final day for Thanksgiving Dinner registration.
- Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 – Closed for Thanksgiving
- “Local Waters” Art Expo by Elizabeth Whelan is showing in the back room.
- Looking for ‘Find a Grave’ volunteers. Call Anne for more information: 508-696-4205.
Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!
Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.