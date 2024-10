Veterans Day March is on Monday, Nov. 11. Line up in front of Nancy’s restaurant in Oak Bluffs at 10:30 am. Step off at 10:45 am to march to the monument for an 11 am ceremony. Those who are unable to march, please meet at the monument. Refreshments for everyone afterward, at the VFW. Please reach out to Dukes County Veterans Agent Randy Dull with questions.

Randy Dull

Veterans Agent

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org

Website: dukescounty.org/veterans-services-officer