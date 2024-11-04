Barn Raiser’s Ball Raises the Roof for its 30th year

1 of 26

What began as an old barn taken down in New Hampshire and raised by hundreds 30 years ago turned into a true community center last Saturday night — for babies, parents, and grandparents alike, all dancing the night away. As it has been on the first Saturday of every November for the past 30 years, the annual “Barn Raisers Ball” was the center of the Island community. There were potluck desserts, rocking music, and many more dancing memories made: Everyone had a ball.

Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, Island musical icons and Barn Raiser Ball troubadours, got even the most tone-deaf dancer grooving through the crowd. Neighbors, friends, families, and strangers were all stomping the wood floorboards in Vineyard fashion.

The dessert potluck spread across the entrance tables; from pies to cookies, to brownies there was something for everyone with a sweet tooth. There were so many desserts that they lasted through the crowd’s nightlong sugar fix, and kept them dancing till the end. It was a packed party to remember, by a true Island-loving community.