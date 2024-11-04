Girls soccer falls in playoffs 

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls varsity soccer team’s electric season came to a tough end on Sunday night after a close game against the Bishop Fenwick High School Crusaders.

The girls team was ranked 35 in the state and were fighting to move past the first round of the playoffs of the state championship, but ultimately lost 2-1.

With a record of ten wins and six losses, the girls made the trek out to Crusaders territory in Peabody where they took on the 30th seed.

The Vineyarders struck the twine first and early. Freshman striker, Iyla Story (No. 40), just 24 minutes into the first half of the game, took a targeted finesse shot, lobbing the ball just out of reach and past the Crusaders goaltender. Junior Eleanor Mone (No. 10) assisted.

But the scoring halted there for the Vineyard team, and Fenwick urgently responded with a goal of their own. A long looping cross pass went over the head of senior goaltender and captain, Delilah Oliver, ricocheting off the far side post. Despite the goal, Oliver would end the night with a total of 14 saves in net.

The second goal by Bishop Fenwick was on a counter attack. An exhausted Vineyard offense struggled to keep up with the fresh Crusaders marching down field. As the Island team attempted to regain coverage of their respective marks, Fenwick made a hard ground pass to a charging Crusader striker, who redirected the ball into an open net.

In the second half, the girls struggled to gain momentum as Fenwick was utilizing a high pressuring offense.

“I think the team and the players individually made huge strides and progress since the start of the season,” said head coach Mathew Malowski. “We had several positions where we needed younger or inexperienced players to step into very big roles and had to compete instantly. Our more veteran players did remarkable at showing composure, stepping up in crucial moments when we needed a defensive stop or that key assist or goal.

‘Whether they were a starter or participating from the sideline they showed passion for their school and each other,” Malowski said. “They gave their best and wanted to compete every match.”

Despite being knocked out in the first round, the girls soccer team made significant strides this season. The Vineyarders defeated their sister Island rivals, the Nantucket whalers, twice this season. In the first game on Nantucket Eleanor Mone (No. 10) scored her first hat-trick, leading to a 5-2 victory. The second matchup against the Whalers, the girls retained the Golden Anchor Trophy in the matchup deemed the Battle of the Atlantic. The girls soccer team is now undefeated in the inter-island showdown.

“I believe the single biggest factor to any success we had this year was chemistry. They played as a team, relied on each other to do her job, and trusted the process,” Malowski said. “Each of them want to succeed and do their best. They work hard in practice, take feedback very seriously, and go out and implement the game plan. They are kind and want to see each other succeed.”