To the Editor:

This past Thursday, I turned 75. As a member of the Air Force during the Vietnam War in 1972, I cast my first vote for president in my hometown of Washington, D.C., by absentee ballot. Ever since, I have voted for president in person on Election Day. This year, for the first time in my life, I voted in person, but early, on Monday. All I can say is, this will be the most pivotal election in my, and perhaps your, lifetime. If you are a registered voter, vote when you can. The sooner the better. But better late than never.

Christopher Knowles

Vineyard Haven