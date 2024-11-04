What’s on your ballot?

To the Editor:

Everybody knows it. If Trump wins this presidential election, he will applaud and praise what a true and fair election it was. He will even go so far as to claim that he solved the voting problems of the prior election by exposing the disastrous failures of the corrupt process that caused him to lose it.

Of course, on the other hand, if he loses this election, he will again claim victory anyway, and again blame it on the fraudulent voting system that he warned everybody about. Fortunately, this time around, his supporters won’t have a standing president to back them, but just a loser at the end of his last rodeo.

Trump will then start whining and moping, and like a true poor loser, he will blame everybody and everything but himself, and claim that America lost its chance to become great again, and because of its stupidity, it probably wasn’t worth saving anyway.

The irony is that his campaign is running on the idea that he will make America great again, and that he is the only one who can repair it, when he is the only one who has ripped it apart. It’s almost laughable.

I predict that after Trump loses, he will liquify all his American assets, take Marjorie Taylor Greene by the hand, I meant Melania, and move to Moscow to be with his buddy Vladimir, adopt a little blond-haired, blue-eyed baby boy, and name the poor little child Adolf.

Peter Pfluger

Oak Bluffs