Chilmark Town Column

Halloween was fabulous. Instead of a parade of walkers, kids and parents dressed in wild and clever costumes — witches, warlocks, wizards, fortune tellers, werewolves, astronauts, sumo wrestlers, pickles, trucks, dinosaurs, etc. — swarmed out of the backs of trucks or cars. Next year I will have the Sunday schoolers help me create a display and set up across the street from the church and against Julie Flanders’ stone wall. Julie set up in her driveway. The flow stopped by 6:15, and we took our basket and candy on the road. Waved to the Larsens on the corner and headed up to Beetlebung Farm.

While taking down my mum and Virginia’s artwork from their show at the Chilmark library, I noticed the farmers filling buckets of marigolds lining their driveway. At night their glowing bonfire, and reports they were offering not just candy but their yummy carrots, beckoned.

Last week we were eager to try the bread they make using flours they grind onsite, and surprised by a crust that looked burned but tasted yummy. It was nice to ask them directly and learn the reasons it is a darker loaf: “1) It is 100 percent unsifted whole grain, so everything about it will be darker on average — including the crust. And 2) In general, we do bake for a darker crust — it is a particular baking style that is more well-done on the outside and very moist inside. Because of the whole grain flour, we use a high hydration technique that allows the bread to maintain its moisture longer.” Their breads are delicious and their staff delightful.

Menemsha teemed with costumed pintsize revelers. Cars filled the Homeport parking lot. The Coast Guard Station welcomed all. The house next door was set up as a haunted house, and the lights up the hill across the street glittered and tables beckoned. We joined the swarm. Thank you, Copperworks Gallery, for the clever display and candy offerings. Thank you, Colin Ruel, for the big screen at your gallery playing Bob Ross classics. Thank you, Iggy’s, for the perfectly sized chocolate croissants and hot chocolate. Around the bend, Larsen’s handed out goodies, and Katie and Marshall Carroll and their station and the Chilmark Police Department and EMTs gave us a home base. I forgot to ask who carved the fabulous octopus, jellyfish, tall ship, skull and crossbones, and fish displayed on pallets festooned with cobwebs and lights. They were spectacular.

The changing of the guard continues with the death last week of Jim Norton. My heart is with his family.

This weekend we will be attending Tom Thatcher’s celebration of life at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1:30 pm.

The town of Chilmark is offering residents discounted Eco 5 and Eco 3 Food Cyclers. And Orbis Earth Machine composters arrived! You can now purchase your very own at the Chilmark Local Dropoff after paying $34 for it at the Chilmark board of health office or online at https://epay.cityhallsystems.com/selection. Note: If you go online, the form asks you to enter map and lot number. I didn’t have these, and the online system charges a service fee, so I will do this in person at Town Hall. Both the Food Cycler and the Earth Machine are available to view at the Chilmark library.

A few weeks ago I noticed that the Chilmark library has an electric post hole digger, and decided to check it out. All of the parts fit in a heavy canvas bag. I dislike digging holes deep enough for posts, and this tool did a great job in moments. It is super-nice that our library has tools like this. Thank you.

I received a notice that the library is looking for folks to sit on its board, and encourage folks to apply.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.