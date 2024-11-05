Edgartown Town Column

November has quickly approached us; the leaves have finally fallen, and the trees stand tall and bare as if to communicate a new beginning, one that smells of cinnamon and morning fog.

This month to me has always brought a sense of safety, a moment to pause from the boldness of summer and business of early fall. November brings a sense of clarity and reflection; the days are shorter and the air is chillier — cusping on the edge of winter, but holding on to the golden moments we still are able to cherish for a little longer.

Prioritizing our health is always crucial, especially during these next few months. It’ll be getting darker earlier, and the winter winds will swoop in quicker than we’d like. Make sure to take some time for yourself to focus on self-care and ways to accept this new season with open arms.

A helpful practice for finding a balance during this time of change is Ayurveda. It’s one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems, dating back more than 3,000 years with roots in ancient India. It offers a framework of healing that connects individuals to the qualities and rhythms of nature. The Edgartown library offers a workshop to explore balancing diet, lifestyle, and self-care practices for the fall and winter seasons. It’s taught by Sonja Josephson, Kripalu-certified Ayurvedic health counselor and founder of Seasons of Life Ayurveda, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 4:30 pm. Contact the library at programs@edgartownlibrary.org for more information or to register.

Just because it’s officially November doesn’t mean outdoor activities have to halt. Join Charlie, a culinary director at Slough Farm, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 am to noon for a wood-fired pizza lesson at the Trustees’ FARM Institute. What better way to keep the fall activities rolling than with a hands-on morning of pizza making? He will teach participants the basics of making and shaping dough, sauce selection, and how to choose the best seasonal toppings. Each participant will make their own pizza and bake it in Slough Farm’s mobile wood-fired oven, and take home some knowledge for future pizza nights!

Remember, don’t wait until the fourth Thursday of November to tell the ones you love you are thankful for them.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Ashley Wheeler, ashley@mvtimes.com.