Kids’ hip-hop dance class

On Wednesdays, Nov. 13 and 20, from 3:15 to 4:15 pm, the Chilmark library will be hosting hip-hop dance classes. Local student and dancer Zora Morais will lead the class, and teach participants different routines and choreography, breakdancing, and popping and locking techniques. Classes are designed for children in third through fifth grades. Classes will be held in the Meeting Room at the library.

Email chilmarklibrarykids@gmail.com to sign up, or call 508-645-3360. Check out the library website for more information, at chilmark library.org.