The Little House Cafe’s big flavor

I woke up a little late, so it seemed likely that lunch was going to be my first meal. Once again, I grabbed my planner and glanced through the tasks I had written down. Seemed like a little trip to town would be the most responsible thing to do, even though my couch was giving me that look.

My wife was already up, and as she was changing the diaper on our little man, I asked her if she’d like to join me on my excursion. She said yes, so we grabbed our bags and off we went.

One of my favorite things to do on Martha’s Vineyard is go for little drives. I love how the trees reach from each side of the pavement as if they’re attempting to hold hands with one another. They create this archway that feels like Mother Nature is hugging us as we pass through pillars of sunshine slipping through the leaves.

Soon we surrendered to hunger, and picked a place of my wife’s choosing. Her selection was the Little House Cafe. We got a parking spot right up front, which is wonderful to find when pulling out a stroller. Upon entering, we noticed a little fridge with desserts, and a variety of beverages offered in both cans and glass.

Greeted graciously by a staff member, we were asked if we’d like takeout or if we wanted to dine in. We asked for a table, and she showed us to our seats. As we settled in, the warmth of the cozy little house surrounded us, and our eyes began bouncing around through their menu.

Definitely hungry, but with much to do, I was looking for something light, yet still tasty. I was already aware that the Little House served breakfast and lunch, but I had no idea they did dinner — might have to come back sometime for a little supper.

My wife looked up from the menu and said in a little voice, “Would you share a Chicken Shawarma with me?”

Sharing is caring, they say, but when it comes to food, I’m not a big fan. “Sweetheart, how about we both get our own?” I asked. She was not too thrilled, so I had to sweeten the deal. “How about I get you the salmon as well, and if you don’t finish your shawarma, we can take it to go?”

Bingo – we ordered two Chicken Shawarmas, the salmon medium, and a small side of greens with the house dressing. Nothing fried, so I still felt like I kept the meal light. The waitress walked over with her little device to enter our order, drinks descended from her tray, and then the wait began. After a spell our feast arrived, and smelled wonderful.

Chicken Shawarma is a Middle Eastern dish that the Little House Cafe offers over greens or in a warm pita. It’s pita every time for me. Marinated rotisserie chicken, smothered with lemony aioli, chopped cucumber, tomato, and a little onion. I can safely say it’s in my top 15 for sandwiches on M.V., and I probably eat about 20 of them a year. Our salmon was cooked how we like, and the little seasoning they used was perfect. The greens were light, refreshing, and the house dressing had the little zing you love in a vinaigrette. We have Big Love for this Little House.

Little House Cafe is located at 339 State Road in Vineyard Haven. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm.