Minah Oh, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival at Circuit Arts, couldn’t be more ecstatic about its first Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Film Festival, on Nov. 8 and 9.

“Part of Circuit Arts’ mission is to provide access not only for adults but everyone,” says Oh. It already reaches youth through school programs, Cinema Circus, and Theater Camp, but Oh says, “A film festival is another way of including more of our community and providing more access, especially for our year-round children population.”

While Circuit Arts has included films for youth in its festivals, the Children’s Film Festival is entirely dedicated to families. Like everything with Circuit Arts, so much more will be happening at the Grange Hall, with activities that will have your kids buzzing with joy.

Opening night, Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 pm, is “Dancing Queen,” a Norwegian film in which a 12-year-old girl develops a huge crush on a famous dancer who moves to her town in Norway. Despite lacking dance skills, she boldly auditions for his crew, determined to impress him and follow her heart.

Oh says, “I absolutely loved this film when I screened it. It was a little young for our regular film festival audience, but I wanted to have it. Now I have a chance to do so, and I feel a good film is a good film. It’s best for the 8- through 13-year-old age group, but it’s a fun film for the entire family.”

On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 5 pm, there will be activities galore, including face painting, crafts, and opportunities to win prizes. Circuit Arts’ creative director, Danielle Mulcahy, will lead a filmmaking workshop where participants work with a unique old art form, direct animation (or scratch film). Plus, Ike’s Atomic Photo Booth (ikesatomic.com) will be there to capture families’ fun, silly moments together.

At 3 pm, there will be a 35-minute short film program targeted toward a younger audience, ages 8 and younger. “Small Stories, Big Adventures: A Celebration of Creativity and Connection” is a delightful mix of six short films celebrating resilience, connection, and creativity. From a girl reimagining her world through music to heartwarming stories of community and unexpected friendships, these shorts offer adventure and inspiration. Afterward, kids can also vote for their favorite film for the first-ever Children’s Choice Award.

“I had such fun, because it brought back many great memories of having two young children 15 years ago. Storytelling, no matter at any level, is really a human experience. The selection is culturally diverse, so I’m excited for our young audience with shorter attention spans — to feel that they went through their own mini-festival. Then, with the Children’s Choice Award, they can feel empowered to have a vote. We’re trying to develop a taste for these children and for them to have opinions.

“I say this about all our festivals: I don’t care if you love or hate a film, but what’s important is to have an opinion, and, as in literacy, back it up with your feelings about what made you feel a certain way, because storytelling is opinion-based.”

Tony Smalls, the miniature horse, will be painting away from 4 to 5 pm. His playful spirit as he creates vibrant paintings is impressive.

The festival closes with “Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia” at 5:30 pm. In this animated adventure, Ernest remains an ursine troubadour dedicated to a life of music and art. His constant grouchiness is softened by the creative whims of his mouse friend Celestine. When she accidentally breaks his beloved violin, they must take a long voyage to Ernest’s country of Gibberitia, home to the only artist who can repair the instrument. But when they arrive, they are shocked to discover that all forms of music have been banned for many years. It’s up to Ernest, Celestine, and their new friends, including a mysterious masked outlaw, to bring music and happiness back to the land of bears.

Oh concludes, “I hope this is an annual event that I can develop with our family community and make better and better. And something that is for the off-season for children, when parents have the time. This is definitely a passion project.”

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival runs from Nov. 8 through 9 at the Grange Hall. The festival is free. Be sure to reserve your spot for the film screenings, as space is limited. For more information, go to circuitarts.org/childrensfilmfestival.