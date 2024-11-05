Poet’s Corner: Gone

Gone

By Cecily Bryant

We scrape their lives from tents and tarps

as if they were the very refuse themselves

Gone are the scraps of love once present in photographs

and items of past comforts

Now those criminalized for being homeless must retreat

with even less

They must go to nowhere known with no tents, tarps to keep from the rain,

blankets, IDs, or perhaps medicines that keep them alive

Who are we who will jump to help those in a foreign land

or in a domestic disaster as surely we should but will also allow

such crisis in our own midst to be so unaddressed and forgotten?

Where have the people gone to now?

Are they hiding in plain sight?

Cecily Bryant was a longtime resident of West Tisbury who presently lives in Vineyard Haven. Her work has appeared in a number of collections.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.