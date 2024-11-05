Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2024

Chilmark

Oct. 31, Stuart Schlesinger and Susan Scheuer, trustees of Susan Scheuer 1999 Qualified Personal Residence Trust, sold 7 Yardarm Lane to Daniella Lipnick, trustee of Daniella Lipnick Yardarm Lane Trust, Abigail Lipnick, trustee of Abigail Lipnick Yardarm Lane Trust, and Noah Lipnick, trustee of Noah Lipnick Yardarm Lane Trust, for $2,099,400.

Edgartown

Oct. 31, Kenneth T. Roache and Stephanie W. Roache sold 41 Dodgers Hole Road to Ludlow Cunliffe Walker Jr., trustee of Ludlow Cunliffe Walker Jr. Revocable Trust, and Tameeka Law Walker, trustee of Tameeka Law Walker Revocable Trust, for $1,640,000.

Nov. 1, Timothy G. Fey sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 207 Week 24 to Pamela Fey for $2,200.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 1, Kevin Kuppens and Lauren Kuppens sold 5 Puritan Drive to Nico Harrison and Darlise Harrison for $3,500,000.

Nov. 1, Catherine A. Deyo and Matthew M. Deyo, trustee of Deyo Family Realty Trust, sold 19 Wendall Ave. to Daniel C. Meleney and Ann N. Meleney, trustee of Otter Trust, for $1,700,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 29, Richard Conrad and Lisa Conrad sold 129 Dunham Ave. to Marquenio De Souza Pereira and Aline de Freitas Gomes for $1,200,000.

Oct. 29, Peter A. Tollman and Linda M. Kaplan, trustee of Peter A. Tollman 2009 Trust, sold 89 Main St. to Mary Shannon for $2,550,000.

Oct. 31, Michael J. Rouse sold 0 Andrews Road to Primo Lombardi for $395,000.

West Tisbury

Nov. 1, Ellen S. Sturgis, trustee of Sturgis Family Trust, sold 201 Thumb Point Road to Christina Davidson for $3,950,000.