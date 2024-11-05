‘Romeo and Juliet’ plays at M.V. Regional High School

1 of 7

It’s not often that we see Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet” performed by star-crossed lovers of the right age. What a treat, then, that students from the MVRHS will share the classic with us on Nov. 8, 9, and 10 at the M.V. Performing Arts Center.

Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, the theater teacher and director, has been working with a thoroughly dedicated, diverse group of 15 students — actors and those helping behind the scenes with tech.

The students were wrapping up rehearsal after a full day of classes, juggling tests, and numerous afterschool clubs and groups. Nonetheless, they were unambiguously enthusiastic about the production.

Ditchfield says, “We’re having an absolute blast. It’s been so much fun learning about Shakespeare and verse, and a different kind of storytelling. It feels really great to be doing work that I’m so passionate about with students I love so much.”

She is immensely proud of how hard the students are working: “They are crafting a world and a story that is beautiful and timeless. To see them taking on Shakespeare and making such beautiful sense of the language while bringing wonderful character choices to the performance is very special.”

Shealyn Smith, who plays Mercutio and other roles, reflects, “Shakespeare makes you have this intimacy that’s so important. Because of the language, you have to think more and connect to other people saying things. Because you’re not speaking as we would today, you have to dig deep into the meaning. These lines are powerful.”

Dejana Gentry, who had just played a difficult scene as Lord Capulet, reflects, “Knowing you can channel the energy to be angry and put your all into making the scene a reality, and yet have your morals and know you are a good person outside of that role, is very important.”

Cayhana Williams has a very different character as Lady Capulet. “For me, she’s really precious. She’s sassy and fierce. I’m a little sassy, but not as much as she is. To get to play her and be that diva is really nice.”

About playing Paris, Adagio Esposito says, “I see him as flamboyant sometimes and hilariously egotistical at others.”

There is a special camaraderie that grows within a cast and crew as a production progresses. And it was no different for these students. Dani Grow, playing Benvolio, says, “In this community, everybody is very important in their role, and out of that role, we get to know each other.”

Gabriela Grace Cuadros-Preston, who plays Friar Lawrence, speaks about finding a place for herself as a freshman: “It’s so hard finding everything. Not just classes but yourself. You have to start over. It’s just so much easier getting along with these people.” Bristol Roten, who plays the prince, explains, “What’s been exciting is meeting new people and getting to learn more about myself.”

Josephine Powers, playing Juliet, who is used to being in musicals with some 30 people, says, “It’s been really exciting to get to work with a smaller cast, so I know people better than in the past.” Jason Jarrell, playing Romeo, agrees: “Everyone is so supportive of one another.”

Some of the students have taken on more than acting. Bryan Fernandes, who plays the nurse, is also the assistant director, and helps with everything from moving sets to running some rehearsals on his own. “I get to be a helpful hand, and learning something I hopefully get to use outside of high school is very fun. And to know that I’m helping out.” Daniel Zuñiga Luna is both Lord Montague and working in the production class, doing such things as hanging lights and thinking of costumes and prop ideas.

Ditchfield is happy to be doing Shakespeare at the school again after a hiatus. “I think getting to see young people perform ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a very special thing because it is about young people. When they perform, it makes sense, and it moves you in a way that might not happen if you were seeing even slightly older actors play those parts. With our young people, those emotions are right under the surface all the time. It’s amazing what happens when they’re given this language to express what they are feeling every day.

“The themes are so universal,” she continues. “It’s about love and hate. It’s about misunderstanding and not communicating. And it’s about friendship and betrayal. It’s all these things that are simultaneously really big and deep emotions, but also emotions that I think a lot of teenagers experience on a daily basis. They feel it all, which I think is what makes doing Shakespeare with young people so exciting.”

“Romeo and Juliet” will be performed on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, at 7 pm, and Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center. First come, first served, with donations taken at the door.