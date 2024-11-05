Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Duct tape is like “the Force”; it has a light side and a dark side, and it holds the universe together.

When I was young, my favorite baseball team was the Brooklyn Dodgers. That only faded when the team moved to California. However, I was very happy to see the Dodgers beat the Yankees to win the World Series. My inner child was cheering out loud!

I can’t say that I was surprised to find some disparaging remarks about Prince Philip and his ancestors in the new book “Q: A Voyage Around the Queen.” That’s even though both the queen and Philip were descended from Queen Victoria. My English mother would have been upset, both with me and the book.

The book gives insights into the queen’s opinions of many world figures, and of course U.S. presidents. Delightfully, there are also the opinions of visitors about the country and the queen as well.

The M.V. Film Center is showing “Adrift: 76 Days Lost at Sea,” this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 pm. Author Steven Callahan recounts the true story of the terrifying night in February 1982 when a collision with a whale left his boat sinking. He had only moments to grab what he could before launching himself into the dark ocean in a life raft, clutching a basic emergency kit.

The Vineyard Haven library will be closed on Monday, Nov 11. If you missed the online program on alpha-gal syndrome, you can see it on our library’s Vimeo channel. See both the recording of Dr. Commins’ presentation, and the two-part series on Tick Ecology and Tickborne Diseases: https://vimeo.com/showcase/11413322.

Dr. Daniel Pesch and Marcy Holmes, N.P., of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will be at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 pm, to discuss “Trends in Menopause, Then and Now.”

The library is offering two online programs next week at 10:30 am: “Armchair Travel to the Galapagos Islands” on Tuesday takes a virtual cruise with stops on the Falkland (Malvina) Islands, South Georgia Island, Elephant Island, and the Antarctic Peninsula, with Gentoo and Adelie penguins, Southern giant petrels, and leopard seals. This program will be recorded. All registrants will receive the recording via email within 48 hours of the program. Register with the library.

Then it’s “Migration Marvels” with Mass Audubon on Wednesday on birds’ migration patterns that span multiple countries, seasons, and habitats. Migrating birds face increasing challenges every year as breeding, stopover, and winter habitats are impacted by climate change. Register.

You may be interested that the Edgartown library’s Opera Club offers Jules Massenet’s “Manon” on Sunday, Nov, 10, from 1 to 4 pm.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Buffy Hanschka. Katie Davey celebrates her birthday with cake and candles on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Women and cats do as they please. Men and dogs should learn to live with it.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.