West Tisbury Town Column

It’s been like summer again all week. We need rain, but otherwise, a nice week. I remember John Early wearing shorts from April 1 to Nov. 1; this year he could continue on indefinitely. Now that we have turned our clocks back, maybe it will start to feel like fall.

There was a decided chill in the air and dark clouds overhead as I parked along Lambert’s Cove Road on Saturday afternoon and joined others at the cemetery, where a service was being held for Geoff Currier. The sun came out just as the service began, warming our backs, and seeming like a sign from above. The eulogies were beautiful, often funny, and made me remember lots of interesting times, conversations, and writing assignments during Geoff’s tenure at The M.V. Times. Nice to see Connie Berry and Jamie Kageleiry, former Times editors, and my friend and copy editor, Barbara Davis.

Coming back to the car, I saw how precariously I had parked. Half of my car was leaning into a swale that snatched and held my poor Giselle when I tried to pull her out onto the pavement. Alas. What to do? I called my husband, who surprised me by answering the phone.

Thankfully, my buddy Barbara appeared, and kindly settled in beside me as we leaned against the car and waited for Mike. Everyone who walked by looked at us and commented on the situation. “You will never get out of there,” they said, one after another. I airily waved them along, knowing my secret weapon would be arriving any minute. “Mike is on his way,” I said with confidence, knowing that my husband can do anything.

I warned Mike that this week’s column would be a paean to him and his abilities. He is the most competent person I have ever known. I had no doubt that this situation, however dire it appeared, would be child’s play to my husband.

He drove up, got out of his truck, observed, calmly made a plan. He walked back to his truck, took out a length of heavy chain and a long yellow tow strap, attached one end to the hitch on the back of his truck, one end underneath my car, told me what to do, and the car came out just as I knew it would. There was barely a scratch on its side, just something I know Mike will buff out in no time. I promised him a big steak for dinner.

My thanks to the woman who let me use her cell phone; I don’t carry one. Also to the man who stopped to help. I was surprised that I didn’t know either person, so cannot thank them by name.

Barbara came home with me for tea and a recap of the afternoon’s events. Sitting comfortably on the sofa in my sunny living room, Abby and Nelson in attendance, all was well.

I am writing this before our election, wondering what we will all be thinking by the time this column comes out. I had planned to vote on Election Day, always enjoying the ritual, the hoopla, the memory of voting for the first time, and feeling so proud and patriotic. I still do, but

decided to vote early this year, on Friday, my birthday. I can’t say it eased my anxiety, but I have done my duty.

I went on from there to Bunch of Grapes for a copy of Louise Penny’s newly published mystery, “The Grey Wolf,” then to Edgartown Seafood for scallops for my birthday dinner. Iyla and Blue came by after school with my birthday cake, the best ever, although Blue tells me I say that every year. A good book, delicious chocolate cake, the dearest people loving me. I know I’m the luckiest person in the world.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.