Museum Pieces: Ships, trains, and fish

“I’m not all that nice. I just try to avoid trouble, is all.” —Norman Bridwell

They say we New Englanders are not all that nice, but we’re kind. We’ll stop and help anyone who needs it, but we may not stick around and have a cup of coffee with you, unless, of course, it’s a particular kind of coffee. There is a hearty spirit to those who dwell in N.E., especially those who live along the sea. The month of November brings with it moody and unpredictable weather, and ocean activity that keeps us on our toes and looking out for one another with a bit more vigilance. Martha’s Vineyard Museum has stories about the gritty folk who have braved treacherous seas and risked their own lives in order to save people from sinking ships. In our permanent exhibit, “The Challenge of the Sea,” you can explore these stories associated with shipping, navigation, lifesaving, and weather in Vineyard and Nantucket sounds. In the 19th century, they were the second busiest waterways in the world. The display includes sextants, chronometers, celestial bodies, and charts, as well as artifacts from local shipwrecks, such as the steamer City of Columbus, which wrecked in 1883.

Martha’s Vineyard Museum has some programming this month that might interest you. Research librarian Bow Van Riper will be offering a revised and expanded version of last spring’s program “Salt Spray on the Rails,” called “Rails Across the Vineyard,” tonight from 5 to 6 pm. It details the summer-only steam train that rolled down State Beach, linking Oak Bluffs to Katama, trolleys that rumbled through Oak Bluffs and down the sides of the Lagoon, and the never-built “electric railway” that would have connected Vineyard Haven to Gay Head. The decades hovering around 1900 were a golden age of public transportation on the Vineyard. But, what do the trains and trolleys of yesteryear have to do with the VTA today? Attending this talk will reveal some surprising answers to that question, and will reveal a forgotten piece of Vineyard history.

On Friday night, it’s “The Derby Debrief” from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, a panel discussion that will include a history of the Derby along with, of course, many fish tales from local fisherfolk, including Derby President John Custer, longtime Derby volunteer Amy Coffey, Derby treasurer and Hall of Fame member Chris Scott, well-known angler Lisa Belcastro, longtime Derby participant Dave Balon, and other surprise guests! Come and participate with your own stories, and be part of some great storytelling.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, between 5 and 6 pm, it’s “Saving Wild Places: Wilderness Conservation on Martha’s Vineyard” with Bow Van Riper, telling a history of wilderness conservation on the Vineyard, and its resonance with the national environmental movement. It’s a program that ties directly into our exhibition “Human/Nature,” which will be up through Jan. 12.

November is a time when we are reminded to be thankful for what we have, and to reflect on the sacrifices that people have made in order for us to have it. We remember Norman Bridwell, creator of one of the kindest characters in children’s book history, saying that he doesn’t think of himself “as being all that nice, he just wants to avoid trouble,” is endearing. Despite those days when Bridwell wasn’t feeling particularly nice, he made a choice to put kindness into the world, and we can too.

Are you a member of MVM? There are many levels of membership to choose from, but the one I feel is worth its weight in osmium is the Islander Plus membership for $100. It allows you to enjoy all the benefits of a basic membership, plus two membership cards, and access to the ROAM and NARM programs, providing reciprocal admission to more than 1,300 participating museums across North America. Think of all the discoveries and memories you can make!

A museum can make life so much more enjoyable, and we should enjoy life more than we sometimes allow ourselves. There isn’t a day that goes by at our community museum that I haven’t had a conversation, listened to a story, or seen or read something that increased my awareness and appreciation of being alive. Giving membership as a gift, especially the Islander Plus, is not only one that lasts all year long, but opens doors to experiences that the recipient will thank you for.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.