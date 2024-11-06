Ross Mayland Roberts died on August 29, 2024, at the age of 73.

Born on April 11, 1951, Ross was raised in Manchester, Conn. Following a brief career with Travelers Insurance, he started a construction business which soon found its way to Martha’s Vineyard. After several successful years building mostly in Edgartown, his love of fishing called him into the charter business. For years he owned and operated “Big Eye” Charters with two boats out of Edgartown.

Seeking a warmer climate, Ross moved his 30-foot Black Fin to Quepos, Costa Rica, and continued charter fishing. Many Vineyarders traveled to fish with him there as well. Unfortunately, mounting health issues precipitated the sale of his house in Costa Rica. His beloved “Big Eye” was sold to his longtime friend, business partner, and first mate, Frank Araya Martinez. Frank still continues with the business.

Ross will be forever remembered as one of the most knowledgeable Vineyard fisherman, and for his unending captivating stories of life and fishing. He is survived by his sister Linda Garmling and her family. He is sorely missed by all who knew him.