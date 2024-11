A memorial gathering and art exhibit celebrating the life of Ruth Epstein will be held at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 130 Center St., Vineyard Haven, on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 5 pm, with a service at 3:30 pm. All are welcome.

Ms. Epstein was a versatile artist who created woven art, sculpture, dolls, and collages. She died on Sept. 28 at the age of 99.