Services Saturday for Daniel Lee Catino

Daniel Lee Catino, 61, passed away Oct 30, 2024.

A graduate of East Lyme High School, class of ’81, Dan enjoyed soccer, crew, going to Rush concerts and working at both Niantic Bait and Tackle and the famous Theo’s game arcade. Dan went on to graduate from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. From there he had a career in the Merchant Marines spanning the world, importing and exporting cars, oil, and food as a ship’s third mate. Dan also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserves.

When he wasn’t out to sea, he enjoyed living on Martha’s Vineyard near his parents, and having his cousins visit in the summer. Dan became a staple of the Martha’s Vineyard community. From being a bouncer at the Ritz to stocking soda machines at Giordano’s, he became the unofficial mayor of Oak Bluffs. His shouted “hello” at the corner of Kennebec and Lake will forever be missed by his M.V. friends.

He had a passion for animals, including his horse Chewy, and dogs Vern, Chichi, and Conan. He also enjoyed fishing, and riding his Harley.

Left to cherish Daniel’s memory are his mom and dad, Leo and Janet Catino of Edgartown; his brother David and sister-in-law Linda Catino, and their son Colby; an aunt, Joanne Pollio, and many cousins and friends.

A service will be held at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, Nov. 9th at 11 am. A luncheon to celebrate Dan’s life will follow.