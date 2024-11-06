William Joseph Carter, known to most as Liam, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, May 8, 2024. He was 82 years old, or as he would say, he was in his 83rd year.

Liam was born on July 26, 1941, in Dublin, Ireland, to William and Sarah Carter. He was the eldest of five, two brothers and two sisters; his younger sister, Mary, passed away in infancy.

Liam was a man of many talents. He loved cycling, playing tennis, and competing with himself and others at both. He was an avid gardener, loved building model cars, and most of all he was an artist, excelling in painting, and pushing himself to try new techniques and mediums, constantly learning how to achieve a new expression of what he was painting.

He wrote about his art in an artist’s statement for an exhibition of his work at the Tisbury library: “From an early age, my parents encouraged creativity. My father was a big influence, encouraging and creating plaster models, woodcraft, miniature furniture, etc. In my mid-teens I won first place for my rendition of the “Bridge on the River Kwai,” built mainly with balsa wood and dowels. Fast-forward to the year 2000, I studied with the New York Institute of Photography and graduated in 2004. In 2015 I became interested in oil painting, primarily self-taught with artistic literature, DVDs, and studying other artists’ work. Combining the photographic skills has been beneficial. This has been an uplifting experience in my life, and I look forward to continuing to explore the possibilities in this field.”

He achieved more than possibilities. The walls of his home were covered with his many photos of family and Ireland, as well as his beautiful paintings of locations around the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. Before he died he was working on a stained glass piece; the technique used was similar to marquetry, which he became proficient in when he was a teenager.

Liam grew up in Dublin, and went to college for design and draftsmanship. This would serve him well when starting two family businesses in Ireland, a horticultural business, and a construction company with his two brothers, and later creating a construction business here on the Vineyard. He and his wife Anne emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland in 1988, following their sons Damian and Adrian to the Island.

Liam was laid to rest with his beloved wife Anne, who predeceased him on Dec. 23, 2018. They had been married 54 years. He often shared the cherished memory of how they met at a dance in June 1963.

Liam leaves behind his sons, Adrian Carter and Damian (Amanda) Carter; grandsons Bryan and Julian; his sister Joan; his brothers Sylvester and Michael in Ireland, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Liam was a force of nature. We will remember him for his humor, his competitive drive, and his creativity. And not to be forgotten, for his road kit in pink he would wear when cycling his route, and his fondness for singing Irish ballads and dancing at family events.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, especially Kamila, for helping Liam and all of us through his last days; also, a special thanks to everyone who helped care for Liam throughout his illness.